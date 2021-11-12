Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.09. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NTGR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.47. 2,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $869.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.73.

NETGEAR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $157,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,336. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after buying an additional 68,235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,264,000 after buying an additional 84,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after buying an additional 1,212,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after buying an additional 169,050 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.