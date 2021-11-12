Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. 563,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,700. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.37 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

