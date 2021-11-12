Analysts Expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report $35.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $42.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $83.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $91.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $304.00 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $358.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

LEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. 26,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,506. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

