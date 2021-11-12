Analysts Offer Predictions for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 26.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

