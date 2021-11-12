Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Owens Corning (OC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $97.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Owens Corning had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given solid performance, inorganic drive, strong volumes and price realization, as well as high manufacturing efficiencies across businesses. Robust U.S. residential housing market and stronger commercial as well as industrial markets supported the growth. Improved manufacturing leverage and strong cost controls have been aiding it in delivering solid margins. Earnings estimates for 2021 have also been trending upward for 2021, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's prospects. Yet, material and transportation inflation has been putting pressure on margins. The company is likely to generate higher costs going forward.”

Shares of OC opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

