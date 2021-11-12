Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TripAdvisor (TRIP)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/10/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TripAdvisor was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

9/24/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.86. 34,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,017. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,221 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

