Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/5/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.30 ($68.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/21/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/18/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/18/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/18/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/15/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/15/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/15/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/15/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/7/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

BOSS stock opened at €58.54 ($68.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss AG has a 12-month low of €24.00 ($28.24) and a 12-month high of €58.96 ($69.36). The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is €52.27 and its 200 day moving average is €48.63.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

