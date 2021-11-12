Analysts Set ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Price Target at C$50.33

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATA. Cormark lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$50.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.47. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$17.94 and a 12 month high of C$51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

