Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target at $46.25

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DH traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.90. 180,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,697,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

