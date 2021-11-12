Analysts Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price at $116.36

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.36.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.