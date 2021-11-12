Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target at $347.46

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $347.46.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.0% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 5,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 450,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,086,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $350.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.09. The company has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

