Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Price Target at C$106.25

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$106.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on MG. Raymond James downgraded Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC cut their target price on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

MG opened at C$106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$31.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$107.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$76.07 and a 12 month high of C$126.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

