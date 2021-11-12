Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target at $46.05

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.95.

NPIFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NPIFF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.9704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

