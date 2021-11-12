Analysts Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target at $23.83

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.31.

Several research firms have commented on REAL. Cowen dropped their target price on The RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other The RealReal news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $193,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,771,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,476,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,004 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

