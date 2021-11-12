Analysts Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) PT at $140.20

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ZD opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.53 and its 200-day moving average is $132.62. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $79.58 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

