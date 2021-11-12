Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target at $177.75

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.95.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $132.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $130.26 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.