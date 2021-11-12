Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anglo American (AAL)

Anglo American (LON: AAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2021 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,010 ($39.33) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/11/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,050 ($39.85). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AAL traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,893.50 ($37.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,812.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,179.02. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,061.50 ($26.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market cap of £39.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders have acquired 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048 in the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

