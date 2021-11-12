Analyzing Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) & LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A LENSAR -69.54% -32.25% -27.64%

This table compares Adynxx and LENSAR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx $2.22 million 0.01 -$8.42 million N/A N/A LENSAR $26.38 million 3.05 -$19.77 million ($2.45) -3.00

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LENSAR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adynxx and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00

LENSAR has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.11%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Adynxx.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

