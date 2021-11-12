Analyzing bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bpost SA/NV and MDxHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost SA/NV $4.96 billion 0.36 -$22.05 million $0.06 149.96 MDxHealth $18.46 million 4.43 -$28.66 million N/A N/A

bpost SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Profitability

This table compares bpost SA/NV and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost SA/NV 0.25% 1.50% 0.27% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for bpost SA/NV and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost SA/NV 0 2 3 0 2.60 MDxHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

bpost SA/NV presently has a consensus target price of $8.70, suggesting a potential downside of 3.29%. Given bpost SA/NV’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe bpost SA/NV is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Risk and Volatility

bpost SA/NV has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bpost SA/NV beats MDxHealth on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products. It also sells banking and insurance products under an agency agreement. The P&L segment specializes in worldwide mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics solutions including fulfillment, handling, delivery, and return management. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic products for personalized cancer treatment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, Rest of EU, and Rest of the World. It offers ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, InformMDx, SelectMDx, and MonitorMDx. The company was founded by Herman Spolders and Philip S. Devine on January 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

