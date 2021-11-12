Analyzing Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) & Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hillenbrand and Shapeways’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $2.52 billion 1.45 -$60.10 million $2.48 20.16 Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Shapeways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hillenbrand.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hillenbrand and Shapeways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shapeways 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillenbrand presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Shapeways.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand 6.70% 23.51% 7.03% Shapeways N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

Risk & Volatility

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Shapeways on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment includes engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures, and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

