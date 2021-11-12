Analyzing Markel (NYSE:MKL) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Markel and HCI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $9.74 billion 1.82 $816.03 million $173.46 7.49 HCI Group $310.44 million 3.65 $27.58 million $3.04 44.10

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. Markel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Markel has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 19.30% 6.32% 1.84% HCI Group 7.02% -2.84% -0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Markel and HCI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 3 1 0 2.25 HCI Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Markel presently has a consensus price target of $1,275.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.80%. HCI Group has a consensus price target of $106.67, indicating a potential downside of 20.43%. Given Markel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than HCI Group.

Summary

Markel beats HCI Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division. The Real Estate segment comprises of commercial properties the firm owns for investment purposes or for use in its own operations. The Corporate and Others segment represents the activities of the holding companies, the information technology division, and other companies. The company was founded by Paresh Patel, Gregory Politis, and Martin A. Traber on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

