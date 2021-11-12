Analyzing PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) & The Competition

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: PDLB) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PDL Community Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 14.53% 7.35% 0.83% PDL Community Bancorp Competitors 19.71% 8.43% 0.97%

Risk and Volatility

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp Competitors 395 1665 1402 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.21%. Given PDL Community Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDL Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million $3.85 million 21.35 PDL Community Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 15.00

PDL Community Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp. PDL Community Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp competitors beat PDL Community Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

