Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

ANGI opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Angi will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Angi by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Angi by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Angi by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Angi by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 463.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

