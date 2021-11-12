Anglo American’s (AAL) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,010 ($39.33) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,362.22 ($43.93).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,885 ($37.69) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £38.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,061.50 ($26.93) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,812.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,179.02.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders have acquired a total of 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048 over the last 90 days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.