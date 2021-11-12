Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,434,835.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,599,579 shares of company stock worth $101,327,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

