Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $3.26 on Major Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $819,965.82 and approximately $220,012.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00005163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00130694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.01 or 0.00490311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00078419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars.

