AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Trading Up 11% on Earnings Beat

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s share price was up 11% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 39,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,668,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

