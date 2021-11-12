Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.2% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,172,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.