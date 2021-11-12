Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

