Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Down 4.7% After Earnings Miss

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.73. 6,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 208,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06).

Several research firms have issued reports on AMTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock worth $740,562. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $852.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

