AppLovin (NYSE:APP) & Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Financial Comparison

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin N/A N/A N/A Switch 3.95% 3.89% 1.03%

35.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and Switch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $1.45 billion 29.47 -$125.19 million N/A N/A Switch $511.55 million 11.21 $15.54 million $0.17 139.53

Switch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AppLovin and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93 Switch 0 0 10 1 3.09

AppLovin presently has a consensus target price of $98.31, indicating a potential downside of 14.40%. Switch has a consensus target price of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.93%. Given Switch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than AppLovin.

Summary

Switch beats AppLovin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Switch

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

