Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. 39,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,610. The company has a market capitalization of $234.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,129 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Aptose Biosciences worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

