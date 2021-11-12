AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,658 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 46.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 234,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 162,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,226,000 after acquiring an additional 141,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

