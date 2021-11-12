AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $216.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.55. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.57 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.04%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

