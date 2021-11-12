AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arconic worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arconic by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arconic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

