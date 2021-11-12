AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $12,045,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $7,452,000.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,232 shares of company stock worth $1,135,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

