AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.37.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

ABM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

