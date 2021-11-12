AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in StoneX Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 201,310 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,703 shares of company stock worth $3,267,313 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SNEX stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

