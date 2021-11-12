Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) versus Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Critical Survey

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 4.59, meaning that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aqua Power Systems and Korea Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Korea Electric Power 1 2 2 0 2.20

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Korea Electric Power 1.85% 1.60% 0.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Korea Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Korea Electric Power $49.67 billion 0.25 $1.59 billion $0.74 13.16

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Aqua Power Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

