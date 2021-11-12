Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Trading Up 7.3%

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 15,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 344,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARBE shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

