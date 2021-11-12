ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Acquires 12,119 Shares

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,781.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,734.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $46,118.70.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $1,060.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $2,112.00.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.35. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 121,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

