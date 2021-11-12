ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AETUF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.59.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

