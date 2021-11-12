ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

MT traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $31.48. 3,356,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,524. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.