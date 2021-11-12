ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.
MT traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $31.48. 3,356,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,524. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
