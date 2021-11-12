Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $55.35. 108,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

