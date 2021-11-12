Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($8.38) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($8.38) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($7.96). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

ARCT stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $985.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

