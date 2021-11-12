Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.41) Per Share (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.34). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCUS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

