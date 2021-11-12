Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

ACRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

NYSE ACRE opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 50,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 162.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

