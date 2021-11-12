Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.80

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.80 and last traded at $141.46, with a volume of 920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.55.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Arkema in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

