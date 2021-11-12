Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $163.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 87.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 103,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $163.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.41 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

