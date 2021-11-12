Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.48.

ARESF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $9.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.47.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.